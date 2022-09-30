This Dussehra, Diwali enjoy the festivals at the BEST resorts in Rishikesh & Jim Corbett

New Delhi: It is the Festive season! The major festivities ahead of Dussehra and Diwali include activities ranging from ceremonial pujas, delectable regional feasts, Ramlila on Dussehra, Cultural Dance Performances & other immersive experiences that involve celebrating the festival of lights in gorgeous views amidst nature with friends & family, far away in a non-polluting environment.

Leisure Hotels Group (LHG), a leading experiential luxury resort chain with twenty-seven properties in its portfolio across four states has announced Special Dussehra and Diwali holiday experiences at two of their most scenic resorts - Aloha on the Ganges in Rishikesh and The Riverview Retreat, Corbett.

Commenting on the festive vibes at their resorts in Rishikesh and Corbett, Mr. Shahzad Aslam, Head of Sales, Leisure Hotels Group added, "There’s a massive surge in bookings expected ahead of Dussehra & Diwali, in Rishikesh and Corbett. The trends are not very different at our other properties in leisure destinations including Nainital, Dharamshala, Haridwar, Bhimtal and Varanasi etc., where bookings are at an all-time high."

"After better-than-expected long weekends preceding this month, we are hopeful of a promising upcoming festive and winter holiday seasons as we anticipate doing good business in October," he added.

Set amidst lush greenery in cottage style, The Riverview Retreat in Corbett has spectacular views of the valley from private sit-out balconies thus embracing the trickles of river Kosi that flows in its full glory beneath.

Ahead of the upcoming festivities, the resort will extend a warm welcome in kumaoni style and offer other exclusive experiences such as Rawan Ka Dehan on Dussehra, Laxmi puja followed by soft fireworks on Diwali, along with party games & tambola, guitar performances over the hi-tea, special Kumauni cuisine & local delicacies etc., as part of the Kumaoni ceremonial experience.