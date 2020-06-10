AIFF announces dates for Indian football season, transfer window for 2020-21

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday announced dates for the upcoming Indian football season and summer transfer window.

The FIFA approved dates for the home football season are from August 1, 2020, to May 31, 2021.The AIFF also confirmed that the summer transfer window would be open from August 1 to October 20, 2020, while the second registration period will open from January 1 to 21 in 2021.

The registration window for amateur players will run from August 1 to May 31, 2021.ATK won the Indian Super League 2019-20 season after defeating Chennaiyin FC on March 14 behind closed doors, which stands as the last game played in the home football season.

The I-League season was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic and Mohun Bagan was announced the champion.