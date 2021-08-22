Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League LIVE streaming, Match details and when and where to watch in India

Arsenal vs Chelsea live streaming in India: After enduring a tough loss in their season opening against a newly promoted Brentford FC, Arsenal will look to turn things around. However, standing on their way will be the European champions Chelsea, who have strengthend their attack by adding Romelu Lukaku in the ongoing transfer window.

Lukaku too would look to make an impressive start after reuniting with his old club at Stamford Bridge. The Belgian forward has been a key figure in Serie A side Inter Milan's recent success, including the title winning campaign.

However, one cannot rule Arsenal aside completely but going by the current form Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea will be considered favourites going into the encounter.

Here are the complete details from the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea:

When is the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea?

The Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played on August 21.

What time does the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea start in India?

The Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea will start at 09:00 pm as per IST.

Where is the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea being played?

The Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea in India?

The Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea will telecast on Star Sports Select 1/HD.

How can I live stream the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea?

The live streaming of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea will be available on the Hotstar app and the website.