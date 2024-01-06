Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FA Cup 2024 Match ARS vs LIV In India?

This Sunday, the Emirates Stadium will host a highly anticipated clash between Arsenal and Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup. Following back-to-back defeats in the Premier League, Arsenal faced a setback last weekend with a 2-1 loss to Fulham, as Raul Jimenez and Bobby De Cordova-Reid secured the comeback victory at Craven Cottage. The Gunners' offensive struggles have raised concerns for Mikel Arteta's team, slipping to fourth place in the Premier League standings after the defeat.

With just one win in their last six matches, Arsenal is eager to regain momentum and revive their campaign. A victory against the formidable Liverpool, who are currently in good form, could provide the boost they need. (FA Cup 2024: Arsenal Set To Break 157-Year Club Tradition In Match Against Liverpool)

However, the challenge is significant. Liverpool demonstrated their dynamic prowess in the second half of a 4-2 triumph over Newcastle United last weekend, showcasing their attacking prowess. The upcoming FA Cup encounter promises to be a compelling test for both teams.

Below are all the live streaming details for the FA Cup match Arsenal vs Liverpool:

When is the FA Cup match Arsenal vs Liverpool going to be played?

The FA Cup match Arsenal vs Liverpool will be played on Sunday (January 7) from 10:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the FA Cup match Arsenal vs Liverpool going to be played?

The FA Cup match Arsenal vs Liverpool will be played at Emirates Stadium, London.

Where can I watch the FA Cup match Arsenal vs Liverpool in India?

The FA Cup match Arsenal vs Liverpool will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I live stream the FA Cup match Arsenal vs Liverpool in India?

The FA Cup match Arsenal vs Liverpool will be live-streamed on SonyLIV app and website.