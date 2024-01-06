FA Cup 2024: Arsenal Set To Break 157-Year Club Tradition In Match Against Liverpool

In a departure from their 157-year-old tradition, Arsenal is set to defy their customary red jerseys in the upcoming home game against Liverpool in the FA Cup. The team will sport an all-white jersey as part of their 'No More Red' campaign, breaking away from the traditional color scheme. The women's team will also adopt the all-white kit for the first time during their FA Cup fourth-round encounter with Watford at Meadow Park on January 14.

Initiated in January 2022, the 'No More Red' campaign aligns with Arsenal's longstanding commitment to addressing the issue of knife crime and youth violence, particularly in supporting the safety of young individuals. This marks the third consecutive season that Arsenal will proudly showcase the No More Red kit, reinforcing their dedication to these social initiatives. (La Liga Roundup: Girona Beat Atletico Madrid 4-3 In High Scoring Thriller To Stay On Top; Real Madrid Beat Mallorca With Late Screamer)

Freddie Hudson, Head of Arsenal in the Community, said as quoted from the club's official website, "No More Red provides a unique opportunity to highlight almost four decades of our local community work that has helped to keep thousands of young people safe."

"Young people face multiple challenges as they grow up in today's world and we don't have all the answers, but we are confident that by acting together and shining a light on the support network available across our community, we can make a significant contribution to the lives of our participants," Hudson added.

Chris Walsh, VP Brand Northern Europe at Adidas said, "Since we first launched No More Red in 2022, we have been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm from supporters wanting to contribute to the initiative."

"Whilst the No More Red shirt will never be commercially available, the introduction of the No More Red community t-shirt will give supporters an opportunity to show their support and a way of making a direct impact," Walsh added.

The No More Red community t-shirt was designed by Nellie-Rose, who took part in one of the 2023 No More Red Social Action Projects.

"Community is everything and is what No More Red is all about, so it was important this was brought to life in my design. I feel proud that my creation was chosen to represent the campaign and provide the community with another way to support and feel connected to the initiative," Nellie said.