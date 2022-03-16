Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League match Live Streaming: When and where to watch ARS vs LIV?

Arsenal will host Liverpool in the English Premier League matchup on Thursday (1:45 AM). It will be not be easy for Arsenal as Liverpool are on a hot-run of form, being eight-games unbeaten. Tonight's game can be a title-decider as leaders Manchester City will be on Arsenal's side tonight.

Liverpool's ninth straight win will get them a single point close to Man City and Manager Jurgen Klopp would be desperate to close in on the lead. Arsenal are looking to steal their top 4 spot on the other hand, they are also in good form as they host Liverpool after winning their last 5 games.

Arsenal have a fully fit squad at the moment and will most likely play their best eleven for the game. Liverpool's James Milner and Tsimikas, both are out due to injury.

When is the English Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool going to be played?

The English Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool will be played on Thursday (March 17) from 1:45 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool going to be played?

The English Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool will be played at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool?

The English Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How to can I live stream the English Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool in India?

The English Premier League match Arsenal vs Liverpool will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.