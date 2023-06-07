Breaking: Lionel Messi To Join Inter Miami After Parting Ways With PSG

Lionel Messi has joined MLS club Inter Miami after parting ways with Paris Saint-Germain. Messi will become a free agent from June 30 and the reports suggest that he has rejected a bid from Saudi Arabia which offered him over $ 1 Billion to play in their top league.

As per a BBC report, Messi will reject the lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal and the Miami club deal includes collaboration from brands like Apple and Adidas. If this happens, it will be the first time the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will play outside Europe. A move to Saudi would have got him to a chance to join Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

.@javigiorgetti: "I would understand if Messi didn't trust Barça if we were in August, because of what happened two years ago, but it's only June. Lewy waited a long time, Koundé didn't play for 3 games. Don't understand the rush. It hurts, but I wish him all the best at Miami." pic.twitter.com/PTsvZwvECV — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) June 7, 2023

Earlier, Messi and his father Jorge Messi were spotted in Barcelona as they had a meeting with FC Barcelona Joan Laporta but it seems his move back to the catalan club remains a dream impossible now. (More to follow)