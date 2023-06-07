topStoriesenglish2618881
Breaking: Lionel Messi To Join Inter Miami After Parting Ways With PSG

Lionel Messi is set to become a free agent from June 30

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 07:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Lionel Messi has joined MLS club Inter Miami after parting ways with Paris Saint-Germain.  Messi will become a free agent from June 30 and the reports suggest that he has rejected a bid from Saudi Arabia which offered him over $ 1 Billion to play in their top league.

As per a BBC report, Messi will reject the lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal and the Miami club deal includes collaboration from brands like Apple and Adidas. If this happens, it will be the first time the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will play outside Europe. A move to Saudi would have got him to a chance to join Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Earlier, Messi and his father Jorge Messi were spotted in Barcelona as they had a meeting with FC Barcelona Joan Laporta but it seems his move back to the catalan club remains a dream impossible now. (More to follow)

