Lionel Messi's chance of returning to FC Barcelona has received a green from La Liga according to Relevo journalist Toni Juanmart. Messi and his father Jorge Messi were spotted in Barcelona on Monday. The father-son duo met FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta at his home in Spain.

Messi's father also confirmed his son's desire to join his childhood club once again following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will be a free agent from June 30 and an official statement from the Ligue 1 has confirmed he will part ways with the French champions. (Watch: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Gets Emotional While Announcing Retirement From Football)

Jorge Messi and Barcelona president Joan Laporta — meeting now to discuss Leo's return after La Liga approved the plan.



"Messi wants to return to Barca and I would love him to return," SPORT reported him as saying.

"It is an option. Do I trust that he can return? Yes."

"Leo wants to return to Barcelona and I'd love to see him back to Barça".



Messi left the club after 17 seasons in which he helped the Catalan club win 35 titles including 4 Champions League, 10 La Liga titles, and 7 Cope dep Rey trophies. He is still the club's top scorer and the player with the highest number of assists.

Earlier, PSG announced that Messi will not play for them next season and reports linked with clubs like Al-Hilal and Inter Miami in the United States started floating around the internet like fire. Messi paired up with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in PSG eyeing a much-awaited UEFA Champions League title but the star trio failed to lift the European trophy in both seasons under the management of Christophe Galtier and Mauricio Pochettino.