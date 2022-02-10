Club legend Wayne Rooney may move to Manchester United as coach

Former Manchester United forward and legend, who is currently coaching English club Derby hinted that he could take charge of Manchester United in the coming days. Wayne Rooney, who spent 13 years with the club winning almost everything and every competition they played in, also explained how he wants his former club to be one of the most fearful side in Europe just like old times.

Rooney, currently is focused on focused on managing Derby County, where he's very committed to his job but he admitted that a move to United or Everton is something that he would not reject in the future, when the time is right.

Rooney told Sky Sports, "Of course I would. At the minute obviously my focus is on Derby County and staying up [in the Championship], but Manchester United and Everton are the two clubs that are very close to me.

"Hopefully one day in the future I can manage one of those two clubs. It'd be a great achievement for me." he added.

Wayne Rooney has said that Man United’s decline started with Ronaldo & Tevez exit over 10 years ago. “You could see after 2011, Ronaldo left in 2009, Tevez left and after that you could see it was going to go backwards before it can move forwards.” pic.twitter.com/sg0EsfiZos — Universal Football (@UniversalFTBL) February 7, 2022

Why Wayne Rooney is a legend of Manchester United?

During his stellar run with Manchester United the English forward scored 253 goals for the club with 146 assists in 559 appearances. Rooney also won the club's Player of the year award in 2009/10 season and has 120 caps for his country with 53 goals to his name.

Rooney won 17 major trophies with Manchester United which includes one Champions League title, five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, four English Cup, one FIFA Club World Cup, one Europa League title and four English Super Cup titles.

If Wayne Rooney returns to Manchester United this year (2022) as head coach, that would mean he will once again work with his old teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.