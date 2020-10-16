हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cristiano Ronaldo

COVID-19 positive Cristiano Ronaldo may have broken health protocol, says Italy's sports minister

Cristiano Ronaldo may have broken health rules when he returned to Italy after testing positive for COVID-19 in Portugal, Italy`s sports minister said on Thursday.

COVID-19 positive Cristiano Ronaldo may have broken health protocol, says Italy&#039;s sports minister
Image Credits: Twitter/@

Cristiano Ronaldo may have broken health rules when he returned to Italy after testing positive for COVID-19 in Portugal, Italy`s sports minister said on Thursday.

The Juventus forward flew back to Italy in a private jet on Wednesday to go into quarantine at home.

Vincenzo Spadafora, the sports minister, was asked during a radio interview if Ronaldo might have broken health rules in doing so and he replied: "Yes, I think so, if there hadn`t been any specific authorisation from the health authority."

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli said no rules had been broken.

"You must call the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of the Interior and have them explain what has been violated," Agnelli said during a news conference.

Juventus said on Wednesday that Ronaldo had returned on a medical flight "authorised by the competent health authorities".

Ronaldo played a friendly against Spain and a Nations League match against France before he tested positive and was forced to miss the 3-0 win over Sweden on Wednesday.

Tags:
Cristiano RonaldoJuventusAndrea AgnelliCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scores twice on Bayern Munich debut in German Cup win
  • 73,70,468Confirmed
  • 1,12,161Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,84,41,934Confirmed
  • 10,91,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M3S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20 : Kangana calls Bollywood a derogatory word, says it is copied from Hollywood