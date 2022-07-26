NewsFootball
PREMIER LEAGUE

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Manchester United's training base, set for talks with manager Erik ten Hag

Ronaldo has yet to start pre-season training with Manchester United — he missed the team's tour of Thailand and Australia — and is set to hold talks with recently hired manager Erik ten Hag.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Rachit Kanaujia|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 05:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Manchester United's training base, set for talks with manager Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United's training ground with his agent on Tuesday with the Portugal great's future at the English club up in the air.

Ronaldo has yet to start pre-season training with United — he missed the team's tour of Thailand and Australia — and is set to hold talks with recently hired manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, was pictured in the car driven by Ronaldo entering Manchester United's training base.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo reportedly wants to play for another team after only one year back at Old Trafford, with United not in the Champions League this season or in shape to compete with the best teams in England. United finished in sixth place in the league last season, 35 points behind first-place Manchester City.

United has said Ronaldo has not returned to training yet because of ''personal reasons.'' Ten Hag has repeatedly said he is counting on Ronaldo being part of the squad this season.

Premier LeagueCristiano RonaldoManchester UnitedErik ten Hag

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes President: What this means for India?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of hidden message in President Draupadi Murmu's oath
DNA Video
DNA: How Monkey Pox infection has spread in the country?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect yourself from the spread of Monkey Pox?
DNA Video
DNA: What can youth learn from Neeraj Chopra?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How did Neeraj Chopra become a role model of hard work and discipline?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 25, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?