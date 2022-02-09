Cristiano Ronaldo becomes world's first person to achieve THIS huge feat

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo might have been out of form for some time but the Manchester United striker continues to make and break records.

Interestingly, Ronaldo has passed the 400-million followers count on Instagram – becoming the only person in the world to hit the landmark.

In the list of the most-followed people on Instagram, the Portugal captain is followed by Kylie Jenner who has 309 million followers while Ronaldo's biggest footballing rival Messi is next with 306 million followers at present. Pop singer Selena Gomez and actor Dwayne Johnson are next with 295 million followers each.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first person ever to reach 400 million Instagram followers. This is more followers than the population of every country in the world except India and China. He is gargantuan... pic.twitter.com/1g4QOS35xX — SPORTbible (@sportbible) February 8, 2022

Also, as per a report, Ronaldo charges the most fee among celebrities on Instagram, charging as much as USD 1.6 million (INR 11.9 crore) per post.

Meanwhile, only a couple of days earlier, Ronaldo celebrated his 37th birthday and thanked all his fans for sending him wishes.

"Life is a roller coaster. Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations… But in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, values that make it all worth it. Thanks for all the messages! 37 and counting! (sic)", he wrote taking to his social platforms.

Talking about his future plans, the 37-year-old said that he is looking forward to playing till the forties and right now focussing on short-term goals.

“Genetically I feel like I’m 30 years old. I take great care of my body and my mind. Something I’ve learned recently is that after 33, I believe the body can deliver if you need it, but the real battle is mental. I want to find out if I’m going to play until I’m 40, 41, or 42 but the most important thing is that my daily goal is to enjoy the moment,” said Ronaldo in a recent interview with ESPN.