Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Four Goals for Al Nassr Club to Pass 500-Goal Mark, WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for his new Saudi Arabian team on Thursday, bringing his career tally in domestic leagues to 503. Ronaldo, four days after his 38th birthday, scored twice in each half to help Al Nassr defeat Al Wehda 4-0 in a Saudi Pro League game.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner who starred for Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United joined Al Nassr after the World Cup. The Portugal star signed a contract through June 2025.

Ronaldo had a disappointing World Cup where he was benched in the knockout rounds and left the field in tears after Portugal lost in the quarterfinals to Morocco.

Ronaldo has scored 503 league goals for five clubs in five different top-flight leagues. He bagged 103 for Manchester United, 311 for Real Madrid, 81 for Juventus, three for Sporting Lisbon, and now has five for Al Nassr. The five-times Ballon D'Or winner signed a 2-1/2 year deal with Al Nassr in December, reported to be worth over 200 million euros ($216.54 million), and was appointed captain of the team.

Al Nassr top the standings after 16 games, level on 37 points with second-placed Al Shabab.

Shortly after the hour mark, those inside the 38,000 capacity stadium produced their loudest SUI of the evening when Ronaldo scored his fourth and final goal of the game. It was a memorable night for the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward, who also reached the milestone of 500 career league goals.

And after the full-time whistle, the Al Nassr captain wanted to commemorate his achievement by getting the referee to pen his signature on the match ball. He’ll most likely keep this one, unlike his 60th hat-trick ball that belongs to former Manchester United teammate Alejandro Garnacho.

Ronaldo was awarded the captaincy on a permanent basis shortly after signing his £175 million-a-year deal with Al Nassr. In fact, since defender Abdullah Madu lost the privilege of being skipper, the 38-year-old has worn the armband in each of his three appearances for the club.