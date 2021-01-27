हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo shares a romantic message as girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez turns 27

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday shared a romantic post on his social media account to wish his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. The Portuguese shared a picture on Instagram with his 257 million followers. Georgina is often seen at the stadiums cheering for her 35-year-old boyfriend.

Cristiano Ronaldo shares a romantic message as girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez turns 27
Photos: Instagram/cristiano

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday (January 27, 2021) shared a romantic post on his social media account to wish his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

The Portuguese shared a picture on Instagram with his 257 million followers and captioned it, "Felicidades ao amor da minha vida," which in English means 'Cheers to the love of my life'.

The Juventus player had also recently shown his love publically for Georgina when he showed a 'G' sign while celebrating a goal. Georgina is often seen at the stadiums cheering for her 35-year-old boyfriend.

According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo first met Georgina Rodriguez in 2015 in Madrid. 

Georgina Rodriguez who turned 27 on Wednesday had made an announcement two days back that she is launching her own fashion range. However, she didn't reveal when her products will be available for purchase.

Georgina took to her 23.1 million Instagram followers and posted three pictures of herself in a tracksuit. 

She captioned it, "Coming soon, OM by G."

