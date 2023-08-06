Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Raja CA LIVE Streaming Details: Can Fans Watch Arab Club Champions Cup Match In India?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are set to lock horns with Moroccan team Raja Casablanca in the Arab Champions Club quarterfinals on Sunday night. Ronaldo's team finish second in their group stage after their draw against Zamalek, courtesy to Ronaldo's sensational late header which kept his team alive in the competition.

Former Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane has joined Ronaldo at Al-Nassr making the squad much stronger than before. Mane's inclusion has boosted the attacking lineup of the Saudi club and they are aiming win all the competitions they play in this year.

What date will the game match between Al-Nassr and Raja CA will be played?

The match between PSG and Raja CA will be played on August 6, Sunday. (Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Sensational Header To Help Al-Nassr Stay Alive In Arab Club Champions Cup)

Where will the match Raja CA vs Al Nassr be played?

The match between Raja CA and Al Nassr will be played at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

What time will the game match between Raja CA and Al Nassr begin?

The Club Friendly game match between Raja CA and Al Nassr will start at 8:30 PM IST.

“The discipline of Cristiano is unbelievable, i’ve never seen anything like it. I see professional footballers like Zlatan who come in early, they do all the recoveries but someone that’s there everyday and doesn’t stop, that is Cristiano.” pic.twitter.com/fuW06sQeFS TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) August 6, 2023

Which TV channels will broadcast Raja CA vs Al Nassr match?

Raja CA vs Al Nassr match will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch Raja CA vs Al Nassr Club match live streaming?

Raja CA vs Al Nassr match will not be streamed live in India. Fans can follow the clubs social media pages to stay updated on the score.

Probable XIs

Raja CA: Anas Zniti, Abdessamad Badaoui, Bouchaib Arrassi, Ismail Mokadem, Mahmoud Bentayg; Roger Aholou, Mohamed Al Makahasi; Yousri Bouzok, Naoufel Zerhouni, Mohamed Zrida; Houssine Rahimi.

Al Nassr: Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Al-Oujami, Abdullah Madu, Alex Telles; Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana; Abdulaziz Al-Alawi, Anderson Talisca, Abdulrahman Ghareeb; Cristiano Ronaldo.