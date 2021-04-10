El Clasico, Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE streaming: Match preview, timings, and other details

El Clasico 2020, Real Madrid vs Barcelona Football Live Score Streaming Online: Barcelona travel to Real Madrid on Saturday in what is set to be one of the most pivotal El Clasico meetings in recent memory, with both sides fast closing in on stuttering Atletico Madrid at the top of the La Liga table.

The Catalans, unbeaten in 19 league games, are just one point off the pace while third-placed Real trail by three points after closing the gap from 10 in February.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are also flying high after their comprehensive 3-1 victory over Liverpool in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday.

The hosts will be without injured captain Sergio Ramos and centre back partner Raphael Varane, who is isolating following a positive COVID-19 test.

However, Eden Hazard and Dani Carvajal could both be available for Zidane after returning to full training.

Barca, meanwhile, are sweating on the fitness of defender Gerard Pique, who has a knee issue.

Here are all the details from the El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona

When is the El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona?

The El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona will take place on Sunday.

What time does the El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona start?

The El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona will start at 00.30 HRS IST (Sunday).

Where is the El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona being played?

The El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played at Madrid's Stadium Alfredo Di Stefano.

Which TV channels will broadcast the El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona?

The match will not broadcast in any TV channels in India. But there are streaming services available.

Where can I live stream the El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona?

The El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona will live stream on the official Facebook Page of La Liga.

- with Reuters inputs