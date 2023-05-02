FC Barcelona Vs Osasuna Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch BAR Vs OSA Match La Liga In India?

FC Barcelona are set to face Osasuna at Camp Nou on Tuesday set as the Catalan club eyes to cement their lead in the Spanish top-flight. Barcelona are currently leading the table with an 11-point lead, and arch-rivals Real Madrid are right on their tails but Xavi's side look in good rhythm at the moment. A win against Osasuna can seal the deal for Barcelona after a disappointing European campaign in the Champions League and Europa League. First they got knocked out in the group of the UCL and then were kicked out of the Europa League as well by Manchester United in the knockout round.

Barcelona season has been a rebuilding one this year and the European giants are getting back to winning ways with Xavi leading the troops from front. Osasuna on the other hand are trying to climb up on the points table, they sit sixth before entering this season.

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Osasuna LaLiga match below

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Osasuna going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Osasuna will be played on Tuesday (May 2) from 11:00 PM (IST) onwards. (WATCH: Lionel Messi’s 10-Man Paris Saint Germain Stunned by Lorient In Ligue 1 Match)

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Betis going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Osasuna will be played at Camp Nou.

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Osasuna in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Osasuna will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.

Jorge Mendes will meet Barcelona this week — he’s in Spain today as called by @HelenaCondis. #FCB



Lamine Yamal new deal, valid for next three years;



Balde new deal, at final stages since long time;



Ansu Fati’s future to be discussed, he could leave this summer. pic.twitter.com/2FVHUD21Ei May 2, 2023

FC Barcelona vs Osasuna Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Pedri, Busquets, F de Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Osasuna Predicted XI: Herrera; Vidal, Aridane, Cruz, M Sanchez; Moncayola, Munoz; Barja, Oroz, M Gomez; Kike