FC Barcelona Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch BAR Vs RAY Match La Liga In India?

FC Barcelona are set to travel away from home to Estadio de Vallecas stadium as Rayo Vallecano awaits them for their La Liga fixture on late Wednesday night. Xavi's side are currently leading the title race with an 11-point lead, arch-rivals Real Madrid are second in the standings. Robert Lewandowski and co will look to make most off Madrid's recent defeat against Girona and add to their lead.

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga match below

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano will be played on Sunday (April 23) from 7:45 PM (IST) onwards. (Premier League: Manchester City, Arsenal Set To Clash In Potential Title Decider)

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano will be played at Estadio de Vallecas stadium.

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.

FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI

Barcelona predicted XI: Marc Andre ter Stegen, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Marcos Alonso, Balde, de Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Rayo Vallecano predicted XI: Stole Dimitrievski, Ivan Balliu, Florian Lejeune, Abdul Mumin, Fran Garcia, Comesana, Unai Lopez, Isi Palazon, Trejo, Raul de Thomas, Andres Martin.