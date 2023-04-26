topStoriesenglish2599651
NewsFootball
FC BARCELONA VS RAYO VALLECANO

FC Barcelona Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch BAR Vs RAY Match La Liga In India?

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga match below

Last Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 08:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

FC Barcelona Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch BAR Vs RAY Match La Liga In India?

FC Barcelona are set to travel away from home to Estadio de Vallecas stadium as Rayo Vallecano awaits them for their La Liga fixture on late Wednesday night. Xavi's side are currently leading the title race with an 11-point lead, arch-rivals Real Madrid are second in the standings. Robert Lewandowski and co will look to make most off Madrid's recent defeat against Girona and add to their lead.

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga match below

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano will be played on Sunday (April 23) from 7:45 PM (IST) onwards. (Premier League: Manchester City, Arsenal Set To Clash In Potential Title Decider)

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano will be played at Estadio de Vallecas stadium.

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.

FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI

Barcelona predicted XI: Marc Andre ter Stegen, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Marcos Alonso, Balde, de Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Rayo Vallecano predicted XI: Stole Dimitrievski, Ivan Balliu, Florian Lejeune, Abdul Mumin, Fran Garcia, Comesana, Unai Lopez, Isi Palazon, Trejo, Raul de Thomas, Andres Martin.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?