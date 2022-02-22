हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pele

Football legend Pele extends hospital stay due to urinary infection

The 81-year-old Brazilian legend Pele has extended hospital stay due to a urinary infection. Pele has had chemotherapy to treat the tumor that was found during routine exams at the end of August.

Football legend Pele extends hospital stay due to urinary infection
Source: Twitter

Brazilian legend Pele has extended a scheduled hospital stay due to a urinary infection. The 81-year-old Pele went in on February 13 to continue treatment for his colon cancer, and days later doctors found the infection, Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo said in a statement on Monday (February 21). "His clinical conditions are stable, and his release should take place on the next few days," the hospital said.

Pele has had chemotherapy to treat the tumor that was found during routine exams at the end of August. He was briefly put in intensive care shortly after the surgery on his colon, and has since recovered. He was discharged on September 30, almost one month after being hospitalized, but has spent more days in hospital since.

Pele had been recovering at his home in Guaruja, outside Sao Paulo. He posted on social media several updates on his improving health.

Pele won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 in 92 matches.

