Championship

Fulham to investigate alleged racist incident involving family of defender

The full-back, who came on as a substitute in the former Premier League side`s first match back in England`s second tier, took to Twitter after the game to call out the instigators. 

Image Credits: Reuters

Championship side Fulham said they are investigating an incident among their fans after defender Cyrus Christie said his sister was hit and racially abused during their 1-0 defeat by Barnsley on Saturday.

The full-back, who came on as a substitute in the former Premier League side`s first match back in England`s second tier, took to Twitter after the game to call out the instigators. 

"To the Fulham fan that decided to hit my sister at the game today and his wife who justified his action with racist remarks I hope you`re proud of yourself and feel like a big man," Christie wrote.

"You`ll get what`s coming to you. Regardless how you felt about the result your actions are shameful."

Fulham issued a short statement saying: "Fulham Football Club is investigating an incident which took place in the away end at the Barnsley v Fulham fixture this afternoon. Should the perpetrators be identified, the club will be taking the strongest possible action."

The incident comes shortly after an annual report from British anti-discriminatory body Kick It Out that showed a 43% rise in reports of racist abuse in English football last season.

