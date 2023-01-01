Happy New Year 2023: Lionel Messi, GORGEOUS wife Antonela Roccuzzo ring in new year with pool-side party, see pics

Argentina and PSG striker Lionel Messi is enjoying his time out at home with his family. He battled it out hard at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar for one long month. His and team's hard work resulted in Argentina clinching their third World Cup title with thrilling win over Kylian Mbappe's France in the final on December 18. While the likesof Mbappe, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo have returned to club football, Messi continues to spend quality time with his gorgeous wife Antonela Roccuzzo and three kids. Argentina team memebers recently celebrated their team's World Cup win. And on December 31, the last day of the year, Messi celebrated the New Year's Eve with his family.

Messi posted pictures from the New Year celebrations today in which he can be seen posing with wife Antonela and his kids. One can also see them posing beside a pool which means the family decided to keep the celebrations very private and enjoyed a pool-side party.

Check out Messi's new year celebrations below

Messi will soon return in PSG colours. There could be a Messi vs Ronaldo clash in January this year. As per reports, PSG are to travel to Saudi Arabia to play a friendly with combined team of Saudi Arabian football clubs Al Nassr and Al Hilal on January 19. For those who don't know, after his time with Manchester United, Ronaldo has joined Al Nassr for a record fees of 1770 crore per annum for two and a half years. This is reportedly the highest fees any footballer has ever got in club football across the world.

Messi recently won the World Cup and he is expected to extend his contract at PSG. We will have to wait and watch to know how can these two legends of the game can play against each other on the football field again.