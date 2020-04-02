Have lost close ones due to coronavirus pandemic: Boxing champion Anthony Joshua

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has said that he has "lost close ones" due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Wherever you are in the world I'm just checking in personally for everyone to just say, I hope you were well I will keep it safe," Joshua said on his YouTube channel.

"I've lost no one immediate to me. But I've lost close ones from my boxing gym, close friends and friends of friends. And it gets serious when it starts coming closer to home."

The 30-year-old admitted he is missing his daily routine while he stays in lockdown.

"I would love to be out there right now doing the most on my dirt bikes, meeting up with my boys, sparring, going down to the boxing gym. Even a rebel like me is trying to follow some guidelines to do the right thing."

Joshua's title defence against Kubrat Pulev is scheduled for June but that is set to be postponed due to the pandemic.

More than 47,000 people have lost their lives across the world so far and over 9,00,000 people have been infected.

