India vs Oman: Match timings, venue, tv channel and other details

India vs Oman live streaming: After a forced Covid-19 hiatus, the Blue Tigers will play their first international fixture against Oman in a friendly encounter in Dubai. The team will be without their regular captain Sunil Chettri, who has been under home quarantine after contracting the novel coronavirus earlier this month.

Oman have defeated the Blue Tigers in both the legs of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, which was held in 2019. Oman are currently ranked 81 in the FIFA ranking, while India are placed 104th.

When is the match between India and Oman?

The match between India and Oman will be played on March 25.

Where is the match between India and Oman?

The match between India and Oman will be played at the Maktoom Bin Rashid Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the match between India and Oman start?

The match between India and Oman will begin at 07:15 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the match between India and Oman?

The match between India and Oman will broadcast on Eurosport.

How can I watch the match between India and Oman?

The match between India and Oman will live stream on the Jio TV.

India's squad:

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Dheeraj Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Akash Mishra, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mashoor Shereef, Rowllin Borges, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Bipin Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Suresh Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, Ishan Pandita, Hitesh Sharma, Liston Colaco.