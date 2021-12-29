हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
La Liga 2021

La Liga 2021: Barcelona hit by Covid outbreak as Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi test positive

The FCB players are currently in good health and self-isolating at home and the Club has reported the cases to the relevant authorities.

Barcelona striker Dembele (Source: Twitter)

FC Barcelona footballers Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish club confirmed on Wednesday.

The three players join left-back Jordi Alba, center-back Clement Lenglent and defender Dani Alves, who also tested positive this week for the La Liga side.

"The footballers O. Dembele, Umtiti and Gavi are positive for COVID-19 after PCR tests on the squad. The players are in good health and self-isolating at home. The Club has reported the cases to the relevant authorities," FC Barcelona in a statement said.

Notably, Sergio Roberto is also out after having surgery on a thigh problem, Memphis Depay is nursing his hamstring injury, full-back Sergino Dest has been struggling with an adductor issue and Sergio Busquets is suspended.

Barca head coach Xavi will now face a selection dilemma when La Liga resumes this weekend, as 10 players are out through a combination of COVID-19, injury, and suspension.

Barcelona is currently seventh in the La Liga and will travel to Real Mallorca (15th) on Sunday.

