हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi leads Argentina squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Lionel Messi was named on Argentina's 30-man list despite having missed Paris Saint-Germain's last two matches because of a knee injury.

Lionel Messi leads Argentina squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers
Argentina skipper Lionel Messi (Source: Twitter)

Lionel Messi will spearhead Argentina's squad for the next triple-header of South American FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the Argentine Football Association said on Monday.

The 34-year-old was named on the Albiceleste's 30-man list despite having missed Paris Saint-Germain's last two matches because of a knee injury.

Manager Lionel Scaloni also included Paulo Dybala, who left the pitch in tears during Juventus' 3-2 win over Sampdoria on Sunday with an apparent thigh injury.

Meanwhile, Scaloni recalled Bayer Leverkusen forward Lucas Alario and Monterrey goalkeeper Esteban Andrada.

Argentina will meet Paraguay in Asuncion on October 7 before hosting Uruguay and Peru in Buenos Aires on October 10 and 14.

Scaloni's men are currently second behind Brazil in the 10-team South American group with five wins and three draws from their eight matches so far.

The top four teams will earn an automatic spot in next year's World Cup in Qatar while the fifth-ranked side will advance to an intercontinental playoff.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2022Lionel MessiArgentina
Next
Story

Lionel Messi’s PSG vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League live streaming: PSG vs Man City when and where to watch, Live streaming and TV timings in India

Must Watch

PT12M13S

One Minute One News: Farmers will get 25 new varieties of crops