Lionel Messi’s PSG Teammate Achraf Hakimi Accused Of Rape After ‘Inviting Woman Home’

French prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into a rape accusation against Paris Saint-Germain defender and and teammate of Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi, a judicial official said on Monday (February 27). The investigation is being led by the prosecutor's office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, the official said.

The official would not provide details about the accusation or comment on media reports about what allegedly happened. The official was not authorized to be publicly named speaking about an ongoing investigation. PSG officials did not respond to requests for comment, and Hakimi has not publicly responded to the accusation.

The Spain-born Hakimi, a right back and star of Morocco’s history-making team at the World Cup, appeared on stage at the FIFA Awards in Paris on Monday evening. He was honored as part of the player-voted men’s World XI. He was greeted by brief, loud applause when the audience was asked to “Welcome Achraf Hakimi.”

Hakimi did not play in PSG’s victory over Marseille on Sunday because of thigh problems. According to Le Parisien, the 24-year-old defender began talking to the woman on January 16 on Instagram.

The Morocco footballer allegedly then invited her to his home in Boulogne on Saturday, reportedly ordering her an Uber to transport her. Hakimi’s wife – actress Hiba Abouk – is currently holidaying in Dubai with their young two sons.

Hakimi’s accuser claims that after arriving at his home, the PSG defender began kissing her on the mouth while lifting her clothes. She alleged he kissed her breasts despite her protesting, before digitally penetrating her without consent.

Hakimi met his wife Hiba in 2018 when he was at Dortmund, seeing her relocate from Madrid. Twelve years his senior, she made her name in Spanish crime drama El Principe, and like Hakimi she is a devout Muslim.

The pair share similar stories – she was born in Madrid to parents who had emigrated from Tunisia. They got married in a secret wedding in 2020 before welcoming their first son, while their second child was born in 2022.