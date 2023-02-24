PSG Star Sergio Ramos Retires From International Defender After Spain Hire New Coach

Paris Saint-Germain's and former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has announced that he is retiring from international football after a record 180 appearances for Spain. The 36-year-old, who will be 37 in March, published a letter on Thursday night, in which he confirmed he would no longer be available for the Spanish national side -- nearly two years after he made his last appearance on March 31, 2021, as a substitute against Kosovo.

Ramos commented that new Spain coach Luis de la Fuente had spoken to him to explain he was no longer in his plans. (READ: Fred, Antony Power Manchester United Past Barcelona Into Round of 16)

"The time has come, the time to say goodbye to the National Team, our dear and exciting Red Shirt (Spain`s colors). This morning I received a call from the current coach (de la Fuente) who told me that he won`t be counting on me, regardless of the level I can show or how I continue my sports career," wrote Ramos in his letter.

Former Spain coach Luis Enrique dropped Ramos for the European Championships in 2021 after the defender suffered injury, and didn`t pick him again during his spell in charge, which ended after Spain were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup finals, a Xinhua report said.

There had been rumors that De la Fuente would again include Ramos, but the former Under-21 coach prefers to work with younger players rather than a footballer, who will be 38 when the next European Championships arrive.

"It is the end of a journey that I hoped it would be longer and that it would end with a better taste in the mouth," commented Ramos.

"I humbly believe that this career deserved to end due to a personal decision or because my performance was not up to what our National Team deserves, but not for a matter of age or other reasons," he continued, complaining that De la Fuente`s decision was not "based on ability".

Ramos scored 23 goals in his long international career, which began as an 18-year-old in March 2005 in a friendly win against China and had Spain`s triumph in the 2010 World Cup as its high point.