Lionel Messi's PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League Match LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch BAR vs FCB 2023 Online and On TV In India?

Bayern Munich are set to host Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Allianz Arena on Thursday (March 9). The German giants defeated the French champions at their home in the first leg 1-0. Interestingly, both teams are leading their domestic league tables in Ligue 1 and Bundesliga, respectively.

PSG have a major concern as Neymar has been ruled out of the squad for 3 months. However, they will rely on Messi and Kylian Mbappe to get the job done and book their spot in the quarter-finals. Bayern Munich also have Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard and Sadio Mane out of the contest due to injury.

Checkout PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League: Livestream match details

When is the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between PSG vs Bayern Munich?

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between PSG vs Bayern Munich will take place on Thursday (March 9).

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between PSG vs Bayern Munich?

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between PSG vs Bayern Munich will take place at 1:30 AM (IST).

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between PSG vs Bayern Munich taking place?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between PSG vs Bayern Munich will take place at Parc des Princes.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between PSG vs Bayern Munich?

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between PSG vs Bayern Munich will be telecast live on Sony Channels in India.

How do I live stream PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between PSG vs Bayern Munich will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.