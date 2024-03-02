trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726780
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Football Score, ISL 2023-24 Match Today: Sunil Chhetri To Play His 150th ISL Game

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters (BFC Vs KBFC) FC LIVE Football Scorecard and Updates, Indian Super League 2023-24: Sunil Chhetri to play his 150th ISL game.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 03:15 PM IST|Source:
Two arch rivals of Indian football - Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will lock horns on Saturday night in what is a crucial encounter in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 season. Blasters are in a good position at the moment sitting fourth in the league table with 29 points under their belt. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC are struggling with 18 points in 17 games which makes them sit on the ninth position.

The Blues aim to ascend the points table, while the Blasters seek to solidify their playoff contention. In their previous encounter, Bengaluru secured a 2-1 win over Hyderabad FC with Sivasakthi Narayanan's 87th-minute winner. Meanwhile, the Yellow Armies triumphed over FC Goa with a 4-2 victory in their recent match.

Follow LIVE Updates And Score From Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024 Match Here.

02 March 2024
15:15 PM

LIVE ISL 2024 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024 match. The two rivals will face each other in Bangalore tonight. Follow our LIVE feed for all the key updates.

