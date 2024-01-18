Highlights | IND 0-3 UZB, AFC Asian Cup 2024 Football Score: Uzbekistan Beat India 3-0
Highlights | India Vs Uzbekistan (IND Vs UZB), AFC Asian Cup 2024 Football Scorecard: India faced defeat against Australia 2-0 in first game.
Highlights India vs Uzbekistan Football Game: In a disappointing AFC Asian Cup 2023 clash, India faced their second consecutive defeat, succumbing 3-0 to Uzbekistan. The match concluded with Iskanderov's close call in the 90+4th minute, symbolizing India's near misses throughout the game. Despite Pandita's attempt to exploit a defensive error in the 90+2nd minute, his lack of pace resulted in a loss of possession. Uzbekistan dominated, exemplified by Boltaboev's header in the 90+1st minute. The overall performance reflected India's struggle to penetrate Uzbekistan's resilient defense. Brandon Fernandes' failed freekick in the 83rd minute encapsulated India's offensive challenges. Despite strategic substitutions, India couldn't overturn the 3-0 deficit incurred through goals by Fayzullaev, Sergeev, and Nasrullaev. The match underscored India's difficulties in generating effective attacks and exposed defensive vulnerabilities, ultimately leading to a comprehensive defeat.
Highlights From India Vs Uzbekistan Match in AFC Asian Cup Below.
LIVE IND vs UZB: No Consolation Goal For India
Pandita seizes an opportunity in the Uzbekistan defense, making a run towards the goal. However, lacking enough speed, he gets thwarted and ultimately loses possession.
LIVE IND vs UZB: Almost A 4th Goal
Fayzullaev attempts a long shot, but it deflects and ends up in Gurpreet's hands, who easily gathers the ball.
LIVE IND vs UZB: Uzbekistan On Attack
Sayfiev runs on the left and passes to Mishra, who kicks it away from the goal.
LIVE IND vs UZB: India Dominate Possession But No Goals
Although India dominates possession, the majority is confined to their own half. Sayfiev attempts to launch an attack on the left, but Jhingan successfully halts him, drawing a foul in the process with a well-timed defensive play.
LIVE IND vs UZB: First Half Story
In the opening half, football proved unforgiving to the Indian team. Uzbekistan, opting for simplicity over complexity, displayed relentless determination. With dynamic forwards, including Fayzullaev, causing havoc, India faced defensive challenges from players like Sayfiyev. The second half poses a daunting task for India.
LIVE IND vs UZB: Another Goal For Uzbekistan!!!
From the right flank, Uzbekistan delivers a cross, and Nazrullaev positions himself ahead of his marker, Manvir, attempting a sidefoot shot towards the net. Despite hitting the post and rebounding into play, the Indian defense fails to react swiftly. Seizing the opportunity, Nazrullaev easily scores from the rebound with a straightforward finish.
LIVE IND vs UZB: No Luck For India
Jhingan, Bheke, and Gurpreet engage in some ball play before delivering a skillful pass to Poojary on the left flank. Poojary's cross nearly results in an own goal by Eshmuradov, hitting the post instead. Subsequently, Mahesh sends in a low cross from the left, with Yusupov punching it out and ending up face down on the ground. Seizing the opportunity, Sergeev attempts a ambitious shot from the halfway line, but unfortunately, it proves to be a poorly executed attempt.
LIVE IND vs UZB: Chhteri's Free-Kick Goes In Vain
Chhetri delivers a free-kick, sending the ball into the box where Mishra is positioned. Mishra attempts a headed shot at goal but struggles to keep his effort on target. Additionally, the header lacks the necessary power.
LIVE IND vs UZB: Another Goal For Uzbekistan
Another goal arises from a defensive lapse. Rahul Bheke carelessly surrenders possession near the halfway line, and Fayzullaev seizes the opportunity by taking the ball and embarking on a run towards the goal. Upon entering the box, he attempts to square the ball towards the far post, but Mishra intervenes. Unfortunately, Mishra's touch results in the ball striking the crossbar and rebounding into play. Exploiting the disarray in the Indian defense, Sergeev swiftly moves in and drives the ball into the net from close range.
LIVE IND vs UZB: Almost Another Goal For Uzbekistan
Nikhil Poojary commits a robust challenge on Fayzullaev, resulting in a foul in favour of Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan's captain, Masharipov, takes a shot at goal from the ensuing free-kick, and the ball makes contact with the crossbar.
LIVE IND vs UZB: Quick Start For Uzbekistan
From the edge of the Indian penalty area, Nasrullaev delivers an inswinging cross. Fayzullaev strategically positions himself amidst the Indian defense, receiving the ball smoothly. With precise control, he cushions the ball into the net using his head.
LIVE India vs Uzbekistan: Here We Go!!!
The action begins with Anirudh Thapa's kickoff. Let's get started. India is donning their blue jerseys, while Uzbekistan is in white. India is launching their attack from the left to the right on your screens.
LIVE IND vs UZB: All Eyes On Abbosbek Fayzullaev
Uzbekistan's speedster, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, is set to kick off for his team, putting pressure on the Indian defenders. The defensive strategy has shifted to a back four, with the inclusion of Kushaev. This lineup appears more focused on attacking compared to the one that secured a goalless draw against Syria.
India vs Uzbekistan Live: Starting XIs Of Both Sides
IND: Gurpreet(GK), Rahul, Jhingan, Mishra, Thapa, Suresh, Manvir, Chhetri(C), Naorem, Apuia, Poojary
UZB: Yusupov(GK), Sayfiev, Shukurov, Xamrobekov, Masharipov(C), Urunov, Nasrullaev, Eshmurodov, Sergeev, Fayzullaev, Khusanov
India vs Uzbekistan Live: Quest for First Victory Continues
Follow the live updates as the Blue Tigers embark on their quest for a first-ever victory against Uzbekistan. Will history be rewritten in this AFC Asian Cup clash?
India vs Uzbekistan Live: Relief for Akash Mishra's Injury Scare
Defender Akash Mishra's has recovered from an injury scare during training. Will Mishra be fit to bolster the defensive line against Uzbekistan?
India vs Uzbekistan Live: Sahal Abdul Samad's Inclusion Uncertain
Sahal Abdul Samad's potential inclusion. Will he make a comeback, and how might his presence or absence impact India's midfield dynamics?
India vs Uzbekistan Live: Building on Promising Displays
Live updates on India's ability to create scoring opportunities and build on promising displays against Australia. Can the team convert chances into goals and secure a victory?
India vs Uzbekistan Live: Stimac's Optimistic Outlook
Catch head coach Igor Stimac's live insights on India's performance against Australia and his optimistic outlook. How will he motivate the squad for a positive result against Uzbekistan?
India vs Uzbekistan Live: Critical Errors Under the Spotlight
In this live match, eyes will be on the players as they aim to rectify critical errors that led to defeat against Australia. Can India tighten its defense and minimize costly mistakes?
India vs Uzbekistan Live: A Thrilling Quest for Redemption
As the Indian national football team gears up for a live showdown against Uzbekistan, anticipation builds for a captivating encounter in the AFC Asian Cup 2023.
Live India vs. Uzbekistan Football Match: Analysis of Goal-Scoring Patterns
Despite goalless openers, both India and Uzbekistan exhibit potential for scoring, with missed opportunities in their previous matches hinting at an increased likelihood of goals.
Live India vs. Uzbekistan Football Match: Next Challenge - Uzbekistan Encounter
The upcoming match pits India against Uzbekistan, with the latter aiming for a win against the tournament outsiders and India eyeing a crucial victory.
Live India vs. Uzbekistan Football Match: Solid Defensive Showcase
India showcased a stellar defensive performance in their AFC Asian Cup opener against Australia, impressing with resilience and discipline, despite a 2-0 loss.