Manchester United are set to host Norwich City in their Premier League clash on Friday (April 16) at the Old Trafford. Undoubtedly, Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United have been in disappointing form throughout the season. In their previous PL clash, United lost to a Everton side who were in danger of relegation.

United will try restore some hope by winning the fixture against Norwich City. So far, the season has been tough for the Red Devils and another year has been confirmed trophyless as United are out of the title race and others tournaments.

Moreover, United's European competition participation is also in doubt looking at their recent form. The top-four spot for United is mathematically impossible now and the only European hope is that they finish in top 6-7 to play in UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE.

Below are all the live streaming details for the Manchester United vs Norwich City English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Norwich going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Norwich will be played on Saturday (April 16) from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Norwich going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Norwich will be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Norwich?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Norwich will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Norwich in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Norwich will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.