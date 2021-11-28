हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Premier League

PL 2021: Liverpool thrash Southampton 4-0 to climb to second spot

Skipper Jordan Henderson took satisfaction in their performance as his team scored four goals in their second league match in succession. It brought to an end a good week for Henderson and his teammates, having beaten Arsenal, FC Porto, and Southampton on Saturday in that time and kept clean sheets in all three fixtures.  

File image (Source: Twitter)

Goals from Diogo Jota (two), Thiago Alcantara, and Virgil van Dijk helped Liverpool put up another strong performance as they defeated Southampton 4-0 and claimed three points in a Premier League contest. The win helped Liverpool (28) move to the second spot in the table behind Chelsea (29) and ahead of Manchester City (26) -- both of whom will take the field on Sunday.

A pair of close-range finishes from Jota established a lead for the Reds that was extended by Thiago Alcantara, with help from a deflection, before half-time.

Virgil van Dijk fired in a fourth against his former team early in the second period as Liverpool added gloss to an impressive win - their third win in a week at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp Klopp made six changes to the team that started the preceding win against FC Porto, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Jota brought in.

In other matches in the Premier League on Saturday, Arsenal rode on two second-half goals by Bukayo Saka (56the min) and Gabriel Martinelli (66th min) to beat Newcastle United 2-0 as they took the fifth position in the standings with 23 points from 13 games.

Arsenal showed character after suffering a 4-0 thrashing at Anfield last week to score their seventh win in 13 games.

Crystal Palace lost to Aston Villa 2-1 while Norwich City played out a goalless draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In the big matches on Sunday, leaders Chelsea take on a struggling Manchester United while Manchester City play West Ham United at home.

