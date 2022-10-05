NewsFootball
PSG vs Benfica Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Champions League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 07:24 PM IST

Champions Legaue action awaits football fans as Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain take on each other in Wednesday’s Group H encounter at the Estadio da Luz. Both the teams are in good form, unbeaten in the league so far and they would be looking to continue doing so. Both Benfica and PSG will be looking to extend their unbeaten start to their 2022-23 Champions League campaign. These 2 teams have six points each after 2 matches in Champions League. This upcoming encounter will decide which side jumps to top of he points table. The match is taking place in Lisbon. 

Benfica have won 2 matches so far in Champions League. They were brilliant vs Juventus and shocked everyone when they beat them 2-1 in their second match of the tournament. They then beat Maccabi Haifa 2-0 to continue their winning run in the competition. Joao Mario and David Neres canceled out Arkadiusz Milik’s fourth-minute opener against the Italian side to take home all three points.

PSG will pose a bigger challenge to Benfica. Although they had a tough time vs Maccabi Haifa before they finally won that contest 3-1. Nonetheless, this is an exciting game to watch. 

Ahead of Thursday’s Champions League match between PSG and Benfica; here is all you need to know:

What date will the Champions League match between PSG and Benfica be played?

The Champions League match between PSG and Benfica will take place on October 6, Thursday.

Where will the Champions League match between PSG and Benfica be played?

The Champions League match between PSG and Benfica will be played at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

What time will the Champions League match between PSG and Benfica begin?

The Champions League match between PSG and Benfica will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast PSG vs Benfica Champions League match?

PSG vs Benfica Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Benfica Champions League match?

PSG vs Benfica Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

