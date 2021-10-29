हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo, partner Georgina announce they are expecting twins - all about the other 4 kids

The 36-year-old Portuguese superstar announced that he and his partner Georgina are expecting twins. Cristiano Ronaldo is already a father to four children

Cristiano Ronaldo with partner Georgina and agent Jorge Mendes

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo showed off partner Georgina's ultrasound in an Instagram Post on Thursday announcing that the couple is 'expecting twins'.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you," Cristiano Ronaldo captioned the Instagram post. In the picture, Ronaldo is seen bedside Georgina, and they are displaying their ultrasound results.

Ronaldo's four other kids

Alana Martina, who was born in November 2017, was the first child Georgina gave birth to with Cristiano Ronaldo and now the twins will be joining the family soon.

Cristiano Jr is the eldest of all the children Ronaldo has who was born in 2010 June and his mother remains undisclosed to the World as she signed a contract to never announce her right over the child. Once Ronaldo was asked if the child wanted to know about his mother what would he do? " I will tell him who she is if he asks me at the right time, when he's old and mature enough" the Portuguese had replied.

This is not the first time Cristiano Ronaldo is expecting twins, Eva and Mateo were twins born in June 2017 and Ronaldo did confirm that he became a father to those children via surrogacy.

