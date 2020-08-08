हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maurizio Sarri

Serie A champions Juventus sack coach Maurizio Sarri after Champions League exit

Juventus, in their first season under coach Maurizio Sarri, lifted Serie A title with two matches to spare with a 2-0 win over Sampdoria.

Serie A champions Juventus sack coach Maurizio Sarri after Champions League exit
Image Credits: Twitter/@juventusfc

Juventus has sacked their head coach Maurizio Sarri after the club's exit from the Champions League following their defeat at the hands of Lyon in the round-of-16.

The Serie A club issued an official statement, confirming that it has relieved the Italian coach from his duties with the first team.

"Juventus Football Club announces that Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his post as coach of the First Team," Juventus said.

The club, however, thanked Sarri for guiding Juventus to their ninth straight title in Serie A.

"The club would like to thank the coach for having written a new page in Juventus' history with the victory of the ninth-consecutive championship, the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football," the club added.

Juventus, in their first season under coach Maurizio Sarri, lifted Serie A title with two matches to spare with a 2-0 win over Sampdoria.

It was also Sarri's first major Italian title of his career.

However, Juventus bowed out of the Champiosn League despite clinching a 2-1 win in the second-leg of last-16.They had earlier slumped to 0-1 away defeat at the hands of Lyon in the first leg.

 

