Serie A: Cristian Ronaldo’s club Juventus can get banned, here’s why

Three clubs -- Real Madrid, Juventus, and Barcelona -- had refused to get reintegrated into UEFA and as a result, they face further punishment.

Serie A: Cristian Ronaldo’s club Juventus can get banned, here’s why
File image (Source: Twitter)

Gabriele Gravina, President of the Italian Football Association (FIGC) on Monday said that Juventus will be banned from Serie A next season if they still choose to remain a part of the breakaway and rebel European Super League.

Nine of the 12 founding clubs of the European Super League have taken a step back and they have confirmed their commitment to UEFA. The three remaining clubs -- Real Madrid, Juventus, and Barcelona -- had refused to get reintegrated into UEFA and as a result, they face further punishment.

"The rules are clear. If Juventus is still part of the Super League when it enters next season, it can't participate in Serie A," Gabriele Gravina told Radio Kiss Kiss, as reported by Goal.com.

"I would be sorry for the fans but rules are rules and they apply to everyone. I hope this holdout ends soon," he added.

Gravina also said that he is eager to ensure that Juventus are not banned in Serie A. "They are simple principles, affirmed by the Olympic Charter and then reported by the statutes of national and international federations," Gravina told Radio Anch'io Sport.

"They are clear principles, in which the exclusivity of sport management is established. I hope that this dispute can be resolved as soon as possible. We are all a bit tired of this tug-of-war between UEFA and these three clubs. I hope to be able to mediate between Juventus and UEFA," he added.

Talking further, Gravina said: "It's not good for international football, Italian football, Juventus. We have already said that the football association respects the rules. The rules foresee the non-participation in our championship if the principles established by the federation and UEFA are not accepted."

The announcement to form a breakaway European Super League made by 12 founding clubs including Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur, was met with widespread criticism.

As a result, all the six Premier League clubs, involved in the proposed European Super League, withdrew from the competition.

