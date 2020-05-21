Serie A set August 20 finish date, to begin new season from September 1

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has set the date of commencement for the start of 2020-21 season as September 1, adding that the current Serie A season will have to be completed by August 20.

FIGC has already suspended all its competitions, including Serie A, until June 14 amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

It had been hoped it that Serie A would resume on June 13, which clubs selected as the target return date last week. However, the authorities declared on Monday that the league will now not be able to restart until June 15 at the earliest.

On Wednesday, a Federal Council meeting took place between Italian Football Federation (FIGC) chief Gabriele Gravina, Lega Serie A President Paolo Dal Pino and major stakeholders from Serie A, Serie B and Serie C.

"...the FIGC has expressed its desire to restart and complete the national professional competitions by setting the final closing date of the Serie A, B and C competitions on August 20," read a statement from FIGC.

"Finally as a result of what has been resolved, the 2020/2021 sports season will begin on September 1st," it added

Following Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's announcement, Serie A clubs had returned to training from Monday.

Serie A has been on hold since March 9 because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 3.2 lakh lives across the world.

