हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur sign goalkeeper Joe Hart until 2022

The 33-year-old goalkeeper joined the Premier League side from Shrewsbury Town in 2006.

Tottenham Hotspur sign goalkeeper Joe Hart until 2022
Photo: Twitter/@SpursOfficial

London: The English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday (August 18, 2020) announced the signing of Joe Hart until 2022.

"I'm here to help the team in any way I can, be it on the field, off the field, I'm here to try and push the club forward," said Hart in his first Spurs interview.

Hart left Burnley at the end of the 2019/20 season and has so far won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup with Manchester City.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper joined the Premier League side from Shrewsbury Town in 2006.

Notably, he has won four Premier League Golden Glove awards and was twice named in the PFA Team of the Year during a 12-year spell at City, where he also spent time on loan at Torino and West Ham United.

Hart also has 75 international caps for England and has represented the Three Lions at one World Cup and two European Championships.

Tags:
Tottenham HotspurEnglish Premier LeagueJoe Hart
Next
Story

French Ligue 1 opener postponed after Olympique de Marseille report four coronavirus COVID-19 cases
  • 27,02,742Confirmed
  • 51,797Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,17,20,713Confirmed
  • 7,76,157Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M26S

Sushant Singh Rajput's accountant Rajat Mewati made serious allegations against Rhea Chakraborty