Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League LIVE streaming: Match details and when and where to watch match in India?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City live streaming in India: After bagging the Premier League title in the previous edition, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City would look to repeat the same in the new season. The champions of England will kick-off their season against Tottenham Hotspur at the newly built Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In all likelihood, City won't underestimate their rivals from London and will field a strong playing XI. However, it will be interesting to see if Guardiola places newly-recruited midfielder Jack Grealish in the starting line-up.

Here are the complete details from the Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City:

When is the Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City?

The Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will be played on August 15.

What time does the Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City start in India?

The Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will start at 09:00 pm as per IST.

Where is the Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City being played?

The Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in India?

The Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will telecast on Star Sports Select 1/HD.

How can I live stream the Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City?

The live streaming of the Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will be available on the Hotstar app and the website.