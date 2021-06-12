UEFA EURO 2020, Denmark vs Finland LIVE streaming in India: Complete match details and TV channels

UEFA EURO 2020, Denmark vs Finland LIVE streaming in India: Striker Teemo Pukki raised the fever of Finnish fans a notch by declaring has himself fit to lead the line against Denmark in their opening Euro 2020 Group B clash at the Parken Stadium on Saturday.

Pukki, who scored 10 of Finland’s 16 goals as they came runner-up to Italy in their group to qualify for the finals of a major tournament for the first time, told reporters he has fully recovered from an ankle injury he sustained in May.

Finland’s blue-and-white clad fans had already begun arriving in Copenhagen on Friday, enjoying the sunshine around the stadium as their team made their final preparations.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark and Finland:

When is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark and Finland?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark and Finland will be played on June 12.

What time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark and Finland start?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark and Finland will start at 09:30 pm as per IST.

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark and Finland being played?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark and Finland will be played at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark and Finland in India?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark and Finland will telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How can I live stream the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark and Finland?

The live streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark and Finland is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.

- with Reuters inputs