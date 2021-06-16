हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Euro 2020

UEFA EURO 2020, Italy vs Switzerland LIVE streaming in India: Complete match details and TV channels

UEFA EURO 2020, Italy vs Switzerland LIVE streaming in India: Italy brushed aside Turkey 3-0 in their tournament opener with a slick display that continued their fine form of going unbeaten in their last 28 games dating back to September 2018.

UEFA EURO 2020, Italy vs Switzerland LIVE streaming in India: Complete match details and TV channels
UEFA EURO 2020, Italy vs Switzerland LIVE streaming in India: Complete match details and TV channels (Twitter/azzurri)

UEFA EURO 2020, Italy vs Switzerland LIVE streaming in India: Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic has told his players not to show in-form Italy too much respect and have belief that they can win when the teams meet in a European Championship Group A clash in Rome on Wednesday. 

Italy brushed aside Turkey 3-0 in their tournament opener with a slick display that continued their fine form of going unbeaten in their last 28 games dating back to September 2018. 

Switzerland, meanwhile, missed a host of chances and were held 1-1 by Wales in their first game in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku, meaning anything they can get out of this contest could be precious in their bid to reach the second round. 

Here are the complete details from the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy and Switzerland: 

When is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy and Switzerland?  

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy and Switzerland will be played on June 17. 

What time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy and Switzerland start?   

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy and Switzerland will start at 00:30 pm as per IST. 

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy and Switzerland being played? 

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy and Switzerland will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. 

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy and Switzerland in India? 

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy and Switzerland will telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India. 

How can I live stream the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy and Switzerland?  

The live streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy and Switzerland is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.   

- with Reuters inputs 

