WATCH: Lionel Messi's wife Antonela all smiles after Argentina book finals berth in FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi and Argentina booked their place in a FIFA World Cup final after 2014 as they defeated Croatia on Wednesday (December 14) 3-0 in the semifinals of the Qatar tournament. A brace from young forward Julian Alvarez alongside Messi's penalty in the first half sealed the deal for Argentina. Luka Modric's Croatia started with intensity but it was not their day. The difference maker was Lionel Messi and the seven-time Ballon d'Or holder was awarded the Player of the match trophy as well. Messi's wife Antonela was full of joy along with his boys and the pictures of his family smiling in joy went viral on social media.

Checkout the pics here...

Antonella retándolo y ese palito de chupetín en una semana está en Mercado Libre ofertado por 200 palos verdes pic.twitter.com/ckLXH1NchR — #LaRomi (@LaRomiScalora) December 4, 2022

El festejo eufórico de Antonela, Thiago, Mateo y Ciro que ya es cábala: "VAMOS ARGENTINA!!! #Qatar2022 https://t.co/FqnM2aEimh pic.twitter.com/RJ0noyrXbw — infobae (@infobae) December 13, 2022

Lionel Messi is back in the World Cup final with Argentina on his mission to win soccer's biggest prize for the first time. And, at 35, he could hardly be playing any better. Messi converted a penalty and had a hand in the other two goals by Julian Alvarez, leading Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday that set up a meeting with either France or Morocco in Sunday's title match. ('World record broken for penalties', Fans FURIOUS with referee for controversial call in Croatia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal)

Argentina maintained its record of never having lost in the World Cup semifinals and has reached the final for the sixth time. Those dark days after losing to Saudi Arabia in its opening group match seem so long ago now for Argentina, which will be hard to stop in the final with Messi playing this well. (With PTI inputs)