Twitter could not keep calm after Lionel Messi's Argentina took a one-goal lead in the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal against Croatia. The referee handed a penalty when Argentine forward Julian Alvarez got clipper by the Croatia goalkeeper, who did not do anything to foul his opponent - as per fans who are raging on Twitter. However, Lionel Messi was right on the money for his country from the spot; moments later, Julian Alvarez scored a stunning goal. (Highlights: Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal)

Croatia were dominating the ball until that penalty from Lionel Messi and in blink of an eye Argentina got two against the 2018 World Cup finalists.

Checkout angry fans reaction questioning FIFA and the referee below...

CROATIA should’ve had a corner but instead it was given as a goal kick and 15 seconds later Argentina had a penalty hmmm. — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) December 13, 2022

Argentina getting another undeserved penalty. — Vince (@Blue_Footy) December 13, 2022

It’s okay to be a Messi fan and also think that it’s not a penalty. Game flipped on its head due to yet another bad call. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) December 13, 2022

Has FIFA created a new penalty rule purely for Messi’s Argentina?#ARGCRO #fifaworldcup December 13, 2022

World Record broken . Argentina have been awarded the most Penalties in a single World Cup Campaign. (5) — Albi (@albiFCB7) December 13, 2022

Gary Neville: "There is no way that is a penalty."



Ian Wright: "They didn't even check the VAR. I have no idea why. It's not a penalty."



Roy Keane: "I agree with the lads, that's not a penalty for me." #ARG | #HRV | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/0gwyU1z3En — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) December 13, 2022

How’s this not a penalty? pic.twitter.com/zK12sFxjYz — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) December 13, 2022

Coming to Argentina's gameplan, Midfielder Leandro Paredes and defender Nicolas Tagliafico were brought into Argentina's starting line-up. However, Croatia started off aggressively getting a corner in the 16th minute where Dejan Lovren`s header from a difficult angle on the left was too high with the help of Josip Juranovic`s cross.Lionel Scaloni`s men made their first aggressive move in the 25th minute when Enzo Fernandez`s right footed shot from outside the box was saved in the bottom right corner coming from the assist of Alexis Mac Allister.

Six minutes later Croatia's Ivan Perisic's right footed shot from the left side of the box was just went high as Mateo Kovacic`s assist went in vain.In the 32nd minute Dominik Livakovic of Croatia conceded penalty corner. Livakovic and Kovacic both got yellow cards and in the 34th minute Messi converted it to give Argentina 1-0 lead, this appearance was Lionel Messi`s 25th equalling Lothar Matthaus` record in FIFA World Cup.In the 39th minute the Argentines doubled their lead as Julian Alvarez scored a goal to give his side a 2-0 lead.

Argentine scored almost for the third time when Messi's cross helped Alexis Mac Allister take a header from the left side of the six yard box to save in the centre of the goal. Argentina went into half-time with a 2-0 lead despite having only 38 per cent possession in comparison to Croatia who had 62. But the Argentines had five shots on target in comparison to Croatia who had none. (With ANI inputs)