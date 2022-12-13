topStoriesenglish
NewsFootball
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

LIVE Updates | Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinals in Qatar Football Match LIVE Score: Lionel Messi's ARG vs Luka Modric's CRO

LIVE Updates | Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar Football Match LIVE Scorecard: Follow FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinals latest updates here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 03:32 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinals in Qatar Football Match LIVE Score: Lionel Messi's ARG vs Luka Modric's CRO
LIVE Blog

After an exciting round of clashes at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar, the scene is down to the last four matches. Lionel Messi's Argentina will lock horns with Croatia in the semifinals tonight in order to book a place in the finals. The seven-time Ballon d'Or is playing his last FIFA World Cup and he will surely look to get his hands on the prestigious trophy this year. However, Croatia are in red-hot form as they eliminated one of the favourites this year to win the World Cup Brazil on their way to the semis.

This is not the first time Argentina and Croatia will clash in a FIFA World Cup as the two nations have met in the 1998 World Cup. The head-to-head suggests that there is no favorite with both sides winning equal games against each other. However, Lionel Messi was the difference maker for Argentina in the last game and that could happen again if Croatia don't keep their socks up. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal match here.

13 December 2022
15:28 PM

LIVE Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinals: No Messi in semi-final?

In Argentina's quarterfinal victory over the Netherlands last weekend, captain Lionel Messi put an end to a heated debate. Messi was observed arguing with the Dutch team's coach, Louis van Gaal, before Argentina defeated the Netherlands in penalties. Messi then criticised FIFA referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz. After Messi criticised the match referee, FIFA has officially started disciplinary proceedings against him. The FIFA disciplinary committee is now anticipated to make a judgement soon. Antonio Mateu Lahoz was compelled to issue 16 cautions.

14:32 PM

LIVE Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinals: Hello!

Hello and welcome our LIVE coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia. Luka Modric and co will go head to head with Messi's Argentina tonight. Kick-off at 12:30 AM (IST)

FIFA World Cup 2022Argentina vs Croatia world cup 2022Argentina vs Croatia match timeArgentina vs Croatia live updatesArgentina vs Croatia live scoreArgentina vs Croatia match scorecard fifa world cup 2022 fixturesFIFA World Cup ScheduleLionel MessiLuka Modricfifa world cup 2022 india telecastfifa world cup 2022 channel in indiafifa world cup 2022 telecast in indiaJioCinema

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!
DNA Video
DNA: Why crowd management of IGI airport failed
Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status