LIVE Updates | Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinals in Qatar Football Match LIVE Score: Lionel Messi's ARG vs Luka Modric's CRO
After an exciting round of clashes at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar, the scene is down to the last four matches. Lionel Messi's Argentina will lock horns with Croatia in the semifinals tonight in order to book a place in the finals. The seven-time Ballon d'Or is playing his last FIFA World Cup and he will surely look to get his hands on the prestigious trophy this year. However, Croatia are in red-hot form as they eliminated one of the favourites this year to win the World Cup Brazil on their way to the semis.
In 2006, Argentina faced Croatia in a friendly
Luka Modrić made his debut for Croatia
Leo Messi scored his first goal for Argentina
years later, they meet in the WC semis pic.twitter.com/Pnn8Z0gcuM — 433 (@433) December 12, 2022
This is not the first time Argentina and Croatia will clash in a FIFA World Cup as the two nations have met in the 1998 World Cup. The head-to-head suggests that there is no favorite with both sides winning equal games against each other. However, Lionel Messi was the difference maker for Argentina in the last game and that could happen again if Croatia don't keep their socks up. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal match here.
LIVE Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinals: No Messi in semi-final?
In Argentina's quarterfinal victory over the Netherlands last weekend, captain Lionel Messi put an end to a heated debate. Messi was observed arguing with the Dutch team's coach, Louis van Gaal, before Argentina defeated the Netherlands in penalties. Messi then criticised FIFA referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz. After Messi criticised the match referee, FIFA has officially started disciplinary proceedings against him. The FIFA disciplinary committee is now anticipated to make a judgement soon. Antonio Mateu Lahoz was compelled to issue 16 cautions.
It is Semi-final day at the #FIFAWorldCup
Who will come out on top?
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 13, 2022
LIVE Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinals: Hello!
Hello and welcome our LIVE coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia. Luka Modric and co will go head to head with Messi's Argentina tonight. Kick-off at 12:30 AM (IST)
Can Luka Modric inspire Croatia to another #FIFAWorldCup win against Argentina?
Journey so far at #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 13, 2022
