LIVE Updates | Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinals in Qatar Football Match LIVE Score: Lionel Messi's ARG vs Luka Modric's CRO

After an exciting round of clashes at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar, the scene is down to the last four matches. Lionel Messi's Argentina will lock horns with Croatia in the semifinals tonight in order to book a place in the finals. The seven-time Ballon d'Or is playing his last FIFA World Cup and he will surely look to get his hands on the prestigious trophy this year. However, Croatia are in red-hot form as they eliminated one of the favourites this year to win the World Cup Brazil on their way to the semis.

In 2006, Argentina faced Croatia in a friendly



Luka Modrić made his debut for Croatia



Leo Messi scored his first goal for Argentina



years later, they meet in the WC semis pic.twitter.com/Pnn8Z0gcuM — 433 (@433) December 12, 2022

This is not the first time Argentina and Croatia will clash in a FIFA World Cup as the two nations have met in the 1998 World Cup. The head-to-head suggests that there is no favorite with both sides winning equal games against each other. However, Lionel Messi was the difference maker for Argentina in the last game and that could happen again if Croatia don't keep their socks up. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal match here.