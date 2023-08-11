Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2647842
NewsBusiness
ENTREPRENEURS SUCCESS

From Graphic Designer To Celebrity Management, How Abhinav Dwivedi Charted His Own Path Of Success

Ranchi-born Abhinav Dwivedi's journey through the digital landscape has ignited aspirations and kindled the flames of inspiration among numerous young minds.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 09:39 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

From Graphic Designer To Celebrity Management, How Abhinav Dwivedi Charted His Own Path Of Success

Mumbai: In a world where preconceived notions of age and background often dictate an individual's trajectory, many entrepreneurs have emerged as a beacon of hope, showcasing that these factors do not confine the boundaries of success. Such is the story of Ranchi-born Abhinav Dwivedi's journey through the digital landscape has ignited aspirations and kindled the flames of inspiration among numerous young minds.

In 2017, Abhinav embarked on his digital expedition as a freelance graphic designer. His evolution from graphic designer to the role of digital entrepreneur and business analyst is a testament to his tenacity for growth. His journey into celebrity management began when he met Dev Mishra, founder of Famesroot Celebrity Management. Under Dev's tutelage, Abhinav entered the multifaceted responsibilities of a talent manager for celebrities.

His expedition towards his dreams continued, he comprehended that the essence of success was not limited to individual accomplishments; it encompassed the art of elevating others along the journey. He then forged a network of 35 social media influencers and expanded his aspirations across international borders.

Abhinav, along with Dev Mishra, epitomizes the potency of aspirations, demonstrating that with a sagacious mentor and an unyielding spirit, the youth can shape their aspirations into tangible realities.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new plan for PoK!
DNA Video
DNA: DJ operator shot dead in Jharkhand's Ranchi
DNA Video
DNA: Pagal Baba Dies in Sambhal
DNA Video
DNA: Traffic Jam on 'Mount Everest' !
DNA Video
DNA: Teachers will find Beggars, but why?
DNA Video
DNA: Police arrest Hospital doctors in Pune Porsche crash case
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi court denies bail to Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal Case
DNA Video
DNA: MP removes loudspeakers from religious places
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi vs Mamata Banerjee in Bengal!
DNA Video
DNA: Will PM Modi win in Banaras by 10 lakh votes?