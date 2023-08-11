From Graphic Designer To Celebrity Management, How Abhinav Dwivedi Charted His Own Path Of Success

Mumbai: In a world where preconceived notions of age and background often dictate an individual's trajectory, many entrepreneurs have emerged as a beacon of hope, showcasing that these factors do not confine the boundaries of success. Such is the story of Ranchi-born Abhinav Dwivedi's journey through the digital landscape has ignited aspirations and kindled the flames of inspiration among numerous young minds.

In 2017, Abhinav embarked on his digital expedition as a freelance graphic designer. His evolution from graphic designer to the role of digital entrepreneur and business analyst is a testament to his tenacity for growth. His journey into celebrity management began when he met Dev Mishra, founder of Famesroot Celebrity Management. Under Dev's tutelage, Abhinav entered the multifaceted responsibilities of a talent manager for celebrities.

His expedition towards his dreams continued, he comprehended that the essence of success was not limited to individual accomplishments; it encompassed the art of elevating others along the journey. He then forged a network of 35 social media influencers and expanded his aspirations across international borders.

Abhinav, along with Dev Mishra, epitomizes the potency of aspirations, demonstrating that with a sagacious mentor and an unyielding spirit, the youth can shape their aspirations into tangible realities.