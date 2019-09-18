Sony launches Alpha 7R IV mirrorless camera line-up in India

New Delhi: Sony India has expanded its Alpha 7R series full-frame mirrorless camera line-up by launching the Alpha 7R IV.

The new Alpha 7R IV features a newly developed 35mm full-frame back illuminated CMOS image sensor with a resolution of 61.0 MP. This new full-frame model is equipped with an innovative 5-axis optical in-body image stabilization system, resulting in a shutter speed advantage of 5.5-steps.

The new Alpha 7R IV full-frame mirrorless camera can shoot full resolution images at up to 10 fps with continuous, accurate Auto Focus/Automatic Exposure tracking for up to approximately 7 seconds in full-frame, full- resolution mode (JPEG / RAW), and approx. 3x seconds in APS-C crop mode delivering 26.2MP images.

The camera supports Professional 4K movie recording functionality including full pixel readout with no pixel binning in Super 35mm mode6, S-Log, HDR workflow support.

The Alpha 7R IV also supports Real-time Eye Auto Focus, which employs artificial intelligence to detect and process eye location data in real-time.

In addition to high-speed Wi-Fi and wireless PC connectivity, the new full-frame camera is equipped with a SuperSpeed USB (USB 3.2 Gen 1) USB Type-C connector that supports extremely fast wired data transmission.

It also supports FTP data transfer with background transfer capability, allowing photographers to send images to a specified FTP remote server while they are still shooting or reviewing images.