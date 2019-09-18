close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sony India

Sony launches Alpha 7R IV mirrorless camera line-up in India

The camera supports Professional 4K movie recording functionality including full pixel readout with no pixel binning in Super 35mm mode6, S-Log, HDR workflow support.

Sony launches Alpha 7R IV mirrorless camera line-up in India

New Delhi: Sony India has expanded its Alpha 7R series full-frame mirrorless camera line-up by launching the Alpha 7R IV.

The new Alpha 7R IV features a newly developed 35mm full-frame back illuminated CMOS image sensor with a resolution of 61.0 MP. This new full-frame model is equipped with an innovative 5-axis optical in-body image stabilization system, resulting in a shutter speed advantage of 5.5-steps.

The new Alpha 7R IV full-frame mirrorless camera can shoot full resolution images at up to 10 fps with continuous, accurate Auto Focus/Automatic Exposure tracking for up to approximately 7 seconds in full-frame, full- resolution mode (JPEG / RAW), and approx. 3x seconds in APS-C crop mode delivering 26.2MP images.

The camera supports Professional 4K movie recording functionality including full pixel readout with no pixel binning in Super 35mm mode6, S-Log, HDR workflow support.

The Alpha 7R IV also supports Real-time Eye Auto Focus, which employs artificial intelligence to detect and process eye location data in real-time.

In addition to high-speed Wi-Fi and wireless PC connectivity, the new full-frame camera is equipped with a SuperSpeed USB (USB 3.2 Gen 1) USB Type-C connector that supports extremely fast wired data transmission.

It also supports FTP data transfer with background transfer capability, allowing photographers to send images to a specified FTP remote server while they are still shooting or reviewing images.

Tags:
Sony IndiaSony cameraAlpha 7R IV
Next
Story

Lenovo launches new-gen ThinkPad, ThinkCentre PCs in India

Must Watch

PT8M25S

Indian Army crushes Pakistan Border Action Team's infiltration attempt