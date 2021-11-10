Noida and Ghaziabad residents to wait longer for 'Gangajal', details here

New Delhi: The residents of Noida and Ghaziabad will have to wait longer for 'Gangajal' as the water is being reportedly released in the Harnandi (Hindon) River. Due to this, the water level has gone down in the Ganga canal.

As per media reports, the water has been released in the Harnandi River in view of Chhath Puja and the supply of Gangajal is likely to be restored after the conclusion of the four-day festival on November 11.

This is noteworthy that the gangajal in Noida and Ghaziabad is supplied from the plant in Pratap Vihar (Ghaziabad). Since mid-October, the water supply has been affected as the Ganga canal has been closed for cleaning.

Live TV