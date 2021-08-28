Noida, Ghaziabad to get 350 more ‘pink autos’ for women

New Delhi: The regional transport authority (RTA) has reportedly decided to ply over 350 ‘pink autos’, exclusively for women commuters, in Noida and Ghaziabad.

According to a Hindustan Times report, RTA is busy finalising 20 points in Noida and eight points in Ghaziabad where these ‘pink’ autos can ply. “We have decided that for both the cities, we will rope in at least 350 pink autos and even more to cater to the needs of women commuters. The number of pink autos plying in Ghaziabad will be around 100-150 while 200-250 such vehicles will ply in Noida. We want to increase the number of pink autos as the number of women working night shifts and travelling alone has increased,” regional transport officer Arun Kumar told HT.

Surendra Singh, divisional commissioner (Meerut) and the chairperson of the RTA has directed officials to prepare a plan to issue permits for rolling out the new autos.

Pointing out that the license seekers should be from lower-income groups, Kumar added, “Women drivers may also apply for permits of pink autos. We have an option of tieing up with driving schools, where women drivers can get 25% off in training fee. The applicant should be a native of the respective district and their husband or father should not be holding any auto permit in their names. This is being done to provide employment opportunities and a source of livelihood to needy families.”

He also said that among the 20 points in Noida where these pink autos will be available also include Sector-62 metro station, Atta Market and collectorate. In Ghaziabad, such points will be chosen for these autos where there are more women commuters, Kumar told the leading daily.

The pink autos were first launched in June 2015. According to the officials, Noida and Ghaziabad together have about 250 pink autos currently.

