Act against those who damaged rail property during anti-CAA protests: Piyush Goyal to Mamata Banerjee

Panaji: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday appealed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take action against those who damaged railway property during the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Goyal made these remarks while speaking in Goa's Margao during which he strongly defended the controversial legislation.

"It is unfortunate that public property was targeted (during anti-CAA protests). It also shows the mindset of the people who are instigating the violence," the Rail Minister said. "We have filed necessary complaints in police stations, (these incidents) largely happened in West Bengal. I hope the West Bengal government will take action," he said.

"I appeal to CM Mamata Banerjee to take stern action against the culprits," the BJP leader said. Goyal further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s word on the contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue should be treated as the final say on the topic.

"I think once the Prime Minister of the country says something, that is the last word. The Prime Minister has categorically clarified. There is no question of NRC, no discussion in the cabinet," Goyal said when quizzed by the reporters.

The Prime Minister in his speech at the rally held in Ramlila Maidan on December 22 had said that his government had no plans of conducting a nationwide NRC.

"After I came to power in 2014, the government has held no discussions over NRC. We did carry out the NRC exercise in Assam, but it was at the orders of the Supreme Court," PM Modi had said.