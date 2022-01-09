BJP takes dig at Trinamool, says Mamata Banerjee's party can't find Goans to distribute its pamphlets

New Delhi: The BJP claims that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee`s Trinamool Congress is `not able to find Goans to distribute party pamphlets` in the state. West Bengal`s ruling party is making its electoral debut in the coastal state through the February 14 Assembly polls.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari shared a video on social media in which the Trinamool volunteers said that they are not from Goa and get money to distribute the pamphlets.

"How @MamataOfficial is fulfilling her pre-poll promise of providing `Double Double Jobs` to Bengalis. Firstly sent people to Tripura for Municipal Polls. Now she`s sending people to Goa for Assembly Polls. Isn`t it `Double Double Jobs`? Just that it`s temporary. Stunt ends in Feb," Adhikari said while sharing the two-minute video on social media.

Quoting Adhikari`s post, BJP West Bengal in-charge, Amit Malviya said, "Mamata Banerjee, the new icon of the fascist Left, is all set for a comprehensive drubbing in Goa. Her party is not able to find Goans to distribute pamphlets promising `New Dawn` in Goa! Clearly, there are no takers for her regressive violent politics. WB too will fall soon."

Earlier, BJP national general secretary and Goa in-charge, CT Ravi said that neither Trinamool nor AAP has any presence on the ground. "TMC and AAP have no emotional connection with the people of Goa and their cadre is missing on the ground," Ravi had said.

The BJP is also unfazed by the Trinamool debut and Arvind Kejriwal`s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a multi-angular contest in Goa. Ravi claimed that the BJP`s vote share is not going anywhere and it is intact.

"In fact, our vote share will increase as people have seen the development of the state under the BJP government at the Centre and state. The BJP is not concerned about any opposition party or parties. We are working on strengthening our organisation at ground across the state," Ravi had said.

